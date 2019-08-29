WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has agreed to hire a second school resource officer after Police Chief Steve Crown made a funding offer too good to pass up.
The second officer will focus on the middle school campuses and provide secondary support for current SRO Jared Reinfeld at the high schools. The two will split duties at the elementary schools.
“I think this is a wise move,” Superintendent Paul Gordon said. “It’s a thoughtful move and a partnership move in collaboration with the city of Wenatchee where they are paying 50% of the costs for the two SROs. I 100% support approval of this contract.”
The second officer, who has not yet been identified, could start training with Reinfeld as soon as early October and be in the schools by the second or third week of October, Gordon said.
Last December and again this spring, Crown and Reinfeld expressed concerns to the board about school safety and the benefits of being proactive in the schools, recommending the district hire a second officer to help with the increasing workload.
Crown said the city would pay half the costs for salaries, overtime and benefits for the two positions, bringing the total district costs to about $136,080 a year, an increase of $46,165. Crown said grants also might become available to further reduce the school district costs.
Previously, the district paid 75 percent of Reinfeld’s salary and benefits, and the city picked up the other 25 percent. In 2018, the district’s portion was $89,916.
School board members this spring acknowledged the need, but were working their way through a multi-million dollar budget deficit and couldn’t commit at the time.
The board has since approved a budget that is about $4.2 million lighter in expenses and includes about $1.58 million more in state-restored local levy revenue to narrow gaps created from changes to the state’s education funding model.
Gordon, who started on the job in July and presented his budget proposal to the board Aug. 13, said it is designed to stabilize the district moving forward. Addressing safety issues is part of that.
Board members said school safety has weighed heavily on their minds.
“It’s been easy me for me to nod and say how important safety is and to recognize that our SRO was doing way too much. With the budget constraints, it always felt a little empty,” said board member Sarah Knox. “I view this as one of those things where maybe we could have gotten on without another school resource officer, but if something happens, I would not be able to forgive myself. Thank you for finding a way to fit this into the budget.”