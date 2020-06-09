WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon will receive an estimated $25,700 annual boost in benefits for the remaining two years on his current three-year contract.
The Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday approved a contract amendment that doesn’t change his $199,000 base salary but adds to the benefits package. The additions include vacation and personal leave days, a monthly annuity and increased reimbursement rates for phone and travel. It also increases his per day rate by $42.68 (setting it at $943.13, up from $900.45), which is used to calculate how much he would receive if he cashes out unused leave days as allowed.
The contract amendment was approved as part of the board’s consent agenda, without discussion by the board.
Board President Laura Jaecks said on Wednesday morning that the changes bring the benefits in line with those of other district administrators.
“When we hired Paul, we hired him essentially at the same salary as the previous superintendent, but gave him a smaller benefits package, so we would be spending less money overall,” she said. “However, we did not realize that some of the benefits were inequitable compared to those of some of the cabinet members he would be supervising.”
The differences came to light following the superintendent’s annual review in February, she said.
“He received a positive review from the board. By June 15, we have a deadline to renew or make changes to the contract. As a result of the review and the information about the benefit inequities that we didn’t have before, we decided to revise the benefits,” she said.
The board and Gordon agreed not to extend the rolling three-year contract for an additional year at this time, she said, but could extend it two years next year.
“He is doing a great job and we are pleased with his performance, but we would like to have that latitude right now. He is comfortable with having a contract that is less than three years,” she said.
Gordon was hired in March 2019 to replace outgoing superintendent Brian Flones, who had been in the job for 19 years. The conversation at the time, in the midst of a school budget crisis, included a push to reduce administrative overhead. Gordon started on the job July 1.
Then-Board President Sunny Hemphill noted that Gordon’s base pay of $199,000 was a little more than Flones’ base salary of $197,000, but the district was saving money in the benefits package over the three-year contract that runs through June 30, 2022.
“The base pay is higher, but when everything is put together and added up, the new superintendent will be making considerably less,” she said in March 2019.
Basic calculations at the time showed the district would spend about $33,000 less in the 2019-20 school year and about $48,000 less in the following years than it would have paid out on Flones’ contract.
The changes to Gordon’s contract for the next two school years make up some of that difference, but still have a net savings of about $22,300, based on previous reports.
Gordon’s base salary, according to the contract, will increase each July 1 by the same rate as other district administrators.
Here are the main elements of Gordon’s contract amendment:
Base salary:
- $199,000 (No change other than standard rate increase)
Vacation days and working days:
- 35 vacation days, 14 holidays. That’s an increase of 10 vacation days, reducing the net working days from 221 to 211. The new agreement allows cash out of 25 vacation days, up from 19 days previously. If he cashes out all of the allowed vacation days, it would be an increase of $6,470 more next year.
Per diem pay
- : Gordon’s new per diem pay (base salary divided by net 211 working days) is $943.13. The previous per diem pay (based on 221 working days) was $900.45. The per diem pay is used to calculate the cash out for unused vacation or personal leave days.
Sick leave:
- 12 sick leave days. Unused days can be cashed out at the new per diem rate.
Travel and phone reimbursement
- : Travel reimbursement is increased to $700 a month (from $500 a month) and cell phone reimbursement is increased to $200 a month from $150 a month.
Annuity:
- $1,000 a month in deferred compensation.
Personal leave
- : Four personal days per year added. None had been included in the original contract. If unused, they can be cashed out at the per diem rate.