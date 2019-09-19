WENATCHEE — Wenatchee school facilities is the topic of two “Community Conversations” hosted next month by Wenatchee School Board members.
The meetings, designed to be a dialogue between with school board members, are at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Wenatchee High School and 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Pybus Public Market.
They are expected to last about 45 minutes.
The board plans to host quarterly conversations as part of a community engagement plan it approved earlier this month. The idea is to create space outside regular board meetings for directors to engage with the entire community. Feedback and data collected during these conversations will be used in future planning efforts and policy.
Future topics include social-emotional learning and post-secondary pathways. The dates have not yet been set.
Community Conversations are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served and translation services will be available.
For information, go to wenatcheeschools.org.