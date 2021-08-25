WENATCHEE — A split Wenatchee School Board put some limits on staff expression at school and provided guidelines on political activities on school grounds.
The board began examining this policy in part because a controversy surrounding the posting of a gender diversity sheet on a teacher’s bulletin board that caused a community-wide division.
"It was destructive to the morale of school employees in that particular school, not to mention the broader district and community. It was distracting,” Board President Laura Jaecks said. “I respect the right of every individual to have their own opinion and I respect their private right to share those opinions and act. But our primary duty is to educate children.”
Jaecks pressed the board to make a decision on the policy because she didn’t want to enter another school year with the potential of another major disruption like the school district had in the past school year.
The board was split over wording in the policy, which board member Julie Norton felt would make the policy limit "public free speech" rather than "employer free speech." However, legal counsel for the school district felt the wording was acceptable.
The discussion Tuesday night was not about whether the district needed the policy but about the policy language, particularly the difference between creating a "disruption" and creating a "substantial disruption."
Policy 5252, now titled “Staff Expression and Participation in Political Activities," has been around since 1994 and follows a template from the Washington State School Directors Association.
The policy starts out saying the board recognizes the right of its employees, as citizens, to express themselves and to engage in political activities, including on controversial issues.
The policy continues: "At all times, however, district staff are expected to take care to avoid conduct that may substantially interfere with their ability to perform their duties consistent with district policies and procedures, or that would foreseeably cause a substantial disruption to the operation of the school/district. In such cases, the district reserves the right to take appropriate and lawful action consistent with applicable policies, procedures, and contractual terms.”
Board member Julie Norton, a lawyer, objected to the use of the word “substantially” in the policy.
“I’m concerned by leaving ‘substantial’ in the way we’re applying the public free right instead of the employee free speech right,” she said.
Norton said this is meant to be the district’s internal policy for posting on the school buildings and not necessarily to regulate conduct outside of school.
Board member Maria Iñiguez said the use of the word “substantial” was approved by the district’s legal counsel. This is legal counsel who works exclusively with policies, Iñiguez said.
Superintendent Paul Gordon said this is an area of expertise for this attorney and he is very comfortable with both policies either having the word “substantial” in or out.
"This was drafted by folks that took constitutional and education law, so I’m willing to lean on them as experts,” said Board member Michele Sandberg. “I just want to make sure our policy is going to hold water.”
Board member Martin Barron agreed to move forward now, saying whatever the board does is going to be messy and imperfect.
"Yes, we are in a workplace but we’re also in a place where the free exchange of facts and ideas are supposed to happen,” Barron said. “That will never happen without some people feeling uncomfortable. I prefer the higher standard of substantial interference or substantial disruption.”
Iñiguez said she supported the clean version, noting it was vetted by the district’s attorney and there was no concern with the use of the word “substantial.”
The school board voted 3-2 to approve the version of Policy 5252 with the word "substantial," with Jaecks and Norton voting against.
Policy 5252 also talks about staff members seeking elective office. Staff members can seek elective office as long they don’t campaign on school property or during working hours.