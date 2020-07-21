EAST WENATCHEE — Contractors digging out the foundation for Kenroy Elementary School’s new classroom wing discovered an old septic tank when they least expected it.
Add that to the list of unknowns that come with school construction projects in general, but particularly at Kenroy, said Seann Tanner, Eastmont School District’s director of maintenance and services, who is herding a host of projects this summer.
“At Kenroy, it seems like every time they put a shovel in the ground up there, something unforeseen or unregistered on any drawings that we have shows up,” he told school board members July 13.
Contractors also discovered the sewer main was not installed as shown on drawings. It has since been rerouted.
“The foundation excavation for the classroom addition is complete,” he said. Digging out the foundation for the new cafeteria started last week.
Kenroy is one of five schools getting work done this summer — all related to class-size reduction and a realignment of the grade configurations that will put kindergarten through sixth-grade in the elementary schools and create two junior high schools for grades 7-9 starting in the 2021-22 school year. In all, 20 classrooms and four new cafeterias are being built, along with some parking lot changes and related sidewalk work.
The projects are being funded with a $22.6 million capital levy approved by voters in 2016, a $10 million state grant aimed at reducing class sizes for kindergarten through third-grade students, and $3.1 million in local funds to match.
Construction started this spring.
“It’s been a long summer so far,” Tanner said. “Construction projects are gearing up and cranking up pretty rapidly.”
Most of the major demolition work is completed at Grant, Kenroy and Rock Island schools, he said. Some sidewalk demolition at Kenroy remains.
“Foundations are in the ground at Grant. They’re formed up for footings at Kenroy (for the classrooms) and they’ll start excavating the cafeteria next week,” he said. “At Rock Island, the watermain and utility installation is progressing. Sewer work is completed.”
Rock Island school’s foundation excavation and footings work will start as soon as the utility work is completed.
He expects work at Lee and Cascade schools to start by the end of July. Some of the materials already have been delivered.
A new concession stand and restroom facility at the high school baseball field also is on the list, but the start is waiting for the irrigation contractor to identify line locations.
“We want to make sure we address any problems they might encounter during excavation before they start rather than create a bunch of additional work by destroying stuff,” Tanner said.
The general contractor on the projects is MH Construction of Kennewick.
Information on the construction and reconfiguration is posted on the district’s website, wwrld.us/2WvHp0z.