US-NEWS-SCHOOLS-BOOKS-NEW-LAWS-GET

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) speaks at George Mason University May 18, in Fairfax, Virginia. Youngkin delivered the commencement address for the university's 2023 graduating class. 

RICHMOND, Va. — Although a new Virginia law requires schools to inform parents when sexually explicit materials are used in the classroom, some districts are using that law as the basis to go further and remove certain books from schools altogether.

Book ban requests across the state often have cited the Virginia law, which was signed last year by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The law requires schools to ensure parents are notified of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content and allows them to request alternative materials for their children.



Stateline is part of States Newsroom, a national nonprofit news organization focused on state policy. ©2023 States Newsroom. Visit at stateline.org. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?