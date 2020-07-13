EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont parents, students and teachers might know by early next week what school classrooms will look like when school starts on Aug. 26.
Maybe.
The final recommendation is waiting on guidance from the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Superintendent Garn Christensen told school board members at Monday’s evening meeting.
“Our intention is to go face-to-face,” he said, with face coverings — masks or shields — likely to be part of the picture unless something changes drastically.
“The current guidance is that students of all ages will be in masks at school,” Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton reported, with some exceptions made during outdoor recess and for some physical education classes. “Parents need to plan on students having those masks on unless the guidance changes.”
Whether mask requirements will be relaxed once students are quietly sitting at a distance in their classrooms is one of the details the state has not yet addressed, Christensen said.
The bigger question for district administrators is whether the current 6-foot social distancing bubble will be reduced to 3 feet, Charlton said, which has been a topic of discussion at the state level.
“That would impact our ability to do in-person, at-school instruction,” he said.
Once guidance is received from the state, district administrators will calculate building capacities, to see how many students would be allowed in each school. If all students will not fit at the same time, alternative instructional models will come into play.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal in June directed individual school districts to develop options to fit “a continuum of possibilities” which range from having students attend every other day with remote instruction in between, to full-on remote learning and everything in between.
Charlton and Christensen said Eastmont’s team has developed options that take into account a recent parent survey, but nothing can be finalized until the state provides more details.
The survey showed 63% of the 1,700 people responding want students at school full-time. About 35% favor a partial day or some kind of remote option with instruction led by a teacher — as opposed to parent-led or strictly online instruction.
“They want students to be able to interact with the teachers,” Charlton said, even if it’s meeting one or two days a week.
A survey of teachers and staff members is planned this week, looking for input and ideas on how best to move forward based on whatever guidelines come down from the state.
The district is putting some of the current state guidelines to the test.
The district is currently offering a face-to-face summer school program with 40 students wearing masks and practicing social distancing based on current guidelines.
On Monday morning, high school students also started testing a morning outdoor conditioning class, following all the current requirements, to see what works and doesn’t work.
The school district is working with the Chelan-Douglas Health District on implementing the plans, Charlton said.
Depending on the timing of the state guidelines, Charlton said the plan is for the administrative team to present its recommendations on the instructional plan to Christensen on Monday. After a review, it would then be presented to the board for a decision on July 27 or Aug. 3. The board-approved plan then has to go to the state for final approval.