WENATCHEE — Tuesday was a good night for school levies across Chelan and Douglas counties. The levies need a simple majority to pass. 

The Wenatchee School District replacement EP&O levy is passing with 62% of the vote.

Cascade School District is currently passing both of its levies. The replacement EP&O levy is receiving 60% of the vote. The technology, safety and security improvement levy is receiving 62% of the vote.

The Manson School District replacement EP&O levy is passing with 69% of the vote.

In Douglas County, the Orondo School District's capital levy for health, life safety and security improvements is passing with 59% of the vote.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

