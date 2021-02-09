WENATCHEE — Tuesday was a good night for school levies across Chelan and Douglas counties. The levies need a simple majority to pass.
The Wenatchee School District replacement EP&O levy is passing with 62% of the vote.
Cascade School District is currently passing both of its levies. The replacement EP&O levy is receiving 60% of the vote. The technology, safety and security improvement levy is receiving 62% of the vote.
The Manson School District replacement EP&O levy is passing with 69% of the vote.
In Douglas County, the Orondo School District's capital levy for health, life safety and security improvements is passing with 59% of the vote.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.