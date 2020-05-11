WENATCHEE — Parents and guardians of kindergarten students-to-be are encouraged to register now rather than wait until just before classes begin in August.
That familiar plea goes out every spring, but in the midst of the extra unknowns that come with COVID-19, school officials say early registration would be a big help.
“We know that due to the COVID-19, many families are waiting until the stay-at-home order is lifted to register, which makes it very difficult to predict the number of actual students that will be attending school in the fall,” said Spencer Taylor, Eastmont School District’s executive director of elementary education. “Our numbers are lower than typical.”
Last year at this time, 280 of Eastmont’s current 428 kindergartners had pre-registered. So far this year, 156 new kindergartners have signed up, said Teresa Reyes, Eastmont’s student records and assessment coordinator. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 to enroll.
Eastmont opened its kindergarten registration March 1 — before concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus closed schools statewide. After the shutdown in mid-March, the district moved registration forms online. It also made paper packets available for pick up at the district office and, starting this week, they will be available Tuesdays at the district’s meal distribution locations — Lee, Rock Island, Sterling and Clovis schools.
The Wenatchee School District’s kindergarten registration opened Monday, also with online registration because of COVID-19.
“Normally, parents would visit their neighborhood school to pick up and drop off the registration packet,” district spokeswoman Diana Haglund said. “With social distancing requirements, we have had to quickly transition that in-person model to online.”
Similar to Eastmont, paper applications are available at the district office. Wenatchee parents also can pick up registration packets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday during grab-and-go meal distribution at Mission View, Columbia, Lincoln, Washington and Sunnyslope elementary schools.
Families who need language assistance can call the district office for help with completing the required forms. English language proficiency testing for bilingual students has been postponed until later in August.
Despite the changes to the process, some things remain the same, including the big question from parents — which school will their child attend?
“Parents can call the district office for help identifying their boundary school or contact the school closest to their home,” Haglund said.
Another continuing concern is making sure students get their required vaccinations. The twist this year is state law requires proof of vaccinations for all immunization records turned in to schools or child care centers.
“This means immunization records turned in to the school must be from a health care provider, or you must attach paperwork from a health care provider to your handwritten form that shows your child’s records are accurate,” Haglund said. “Your child cannot attend school until you provide these records.”
The immunization form is part of the kindergarten application packet.
“Access and willingness to visit health care providers during the pandemic may play a role in vaccination rates, however, it is too soon to know for sure,” Haglund said.