WENATCHEE — Wenatchee, Eastmont and Cascade school administrators will discuss school district plans for fall and take questions from the public Monday during a live Q&A Zoom session hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
The event starts at noon and is expected to last an hour. In addition to Zoom, the event can be accessed on the museum’s Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing info@wvmcc.org or live through Facebook or Zoom chat.
The panelists include:
- Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon
- Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen
- Eastmont Executive Director of Elementary Education Spencer Taylor
- Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton
- Cascade Superintendent Tracey Beckendorf-Edou
For details go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.