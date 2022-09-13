NCW — The poor air quality from several local fires has impacted the operations of local school districts.
Wenatchee canceled a junior varsity football game scheduled for Monday afternoon, while Eastmont postponed a freshman and junior varsity football game. Both districts also moved recess and outdoor activities inside.
Both districts monitor the air quality frequently. Washington's Department of Health also has a guideline for schools to determine when it is safe for students to be outside for P.E., recess and other physical activities.
This week is employee training at Wenatchee Valley College, with all events scheduled to take place inside. Sports practices for the fall have been moved indoors, and while no games have been impacted, spokesperson Libby Siebens said those decisions come daily. The air quality did not impact the new student orientation for fall quarter, which took place last week.
Also monitoring the air quality is the staff at NCW Libraries, which has adjusted its programming schedule. An outdoor story time slated for Tuesday at the Wenatchee branch will now be inside.
“Knowing that smoke is a perennial issue, our leadership team gave guidance to our staff at the beginning of summer related to outdoor programs. Staff regularly check the EPA’s air quality index and modify or cancel programs based on their local conditions,” said Tim Dillman, interim director of branch operations for NCW Libraries. “This has allowed us to cater our approach to each community’s current need.”
For up-to-date programming information, go to ncwlibraries.org or contact your local branch.
