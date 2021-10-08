WENATCHEE — Though Columbus Day is categorized as a federal holiday, it serves as a reminder of a much darker history for some in Wenatchee.
"We were taught growing up that he was this grand explorer, but he was actually responsible for violent history and colonial oppression," said Mary Big Bull-Lewis, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribe and owner of Wenatchi Wear. "He introduced diseases and didn't actually find something or see something that wasn't there. There were already people that were living there."
On Friday, President Joe Biden proclaimed Monday to be recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, becoming the first president to do so. This proclamation does not alter Columbus Day's status as a federal holiday.
Unlike other remembrance days, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January and Veterans Day in November, school districts are not mandated to hold a recognition ceremony for Columbus Day.
Several districts in the state, including Seattle, will observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday as an alternative to Columbus Day.
Neither the Eastmont nor Wenatchee school districts recognize either holiday on their school calendars, and both districts will hold normal class sessions Monday.
In Eastmont, the district has no set curriculum for Columbus Day. The district teaches about Christopher Columbus as a historical figure, but doing so can be tricky.
Spencer Taylor, Eastmont's executive director of elementary education, said the district must ensure the material is age-appropriate for younger students while also giving students an accurate representation of Columbus.
Taylor said in his 14 years with the district, Eastmont has never formally recognized Columbus Day.
“We really try to do it in a balanced way,” Taylor said. “His contributions and some of the impact that he as well as others had on indigenous peoples.”
Taylor said this means teaching students the significance from the European perspective of Columbus’ journey across the Atlantic Ocean. It also means teaching students the disease and other issues that resulted from his trek from an indigenous perspective.
Big Bull-Lewis said people are generally poorly informed on Columbus. She would like to see more emphasis on teaching the history of local tribes in schools.
"It takes time to research and to learn, and to not put that on one person to educate an entire community," Big Bull-Lewis said. "But for people to actually take the time to look in multiple books and see what information is out there, because there is a lot."
The lack of knowledge runs so deep, people will approach Big Bull-Lewis saying they didn't know indigenous people still lived in the area.
"It's just important for people to be mindful," Big Bull-Lewis said. "Change is difficult."
While Eastmont has curbed large assemblies during the pandemic, it did not hold Columbus Day assemblies before.
The district also has a separate curriculum that teaches students about indigenous people across the country and in Washington state. This includes teaching students about the sovereignty of local tribes.
“As kids get older, they have a better understanding to grasp the differences in knowing that people have different views on the impact of people,” Taylor said.
The biggest shift in learning materials occurred in 2015 as a result of new requirements passed by the state.
“As far as the curriculum changing, the biggest change has been several years ago there was a law requiring to teach Since Time Immemorial,” Taylor said. “It’s lessons on natives and indigenous peoples, specifically of Washington state.”
This requires the district to incorporate age-appropriate learning materials on tribal history, government and culture for different grade levels.