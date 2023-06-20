NCW — Several local school districts and organizations will offer free meals to children while area schools remain out for summer break.
Here's a list of some of the local schools offering a summer lunch program:
From June 26 to July 27, the Wenatchee School District will offer meals on Mondays through Thursdays at Columbia Elementary School, located at 600 Alaska St. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals must be eaten on-site, and are available for anyone under the age of 18. Meals will not be served during the week of the Fourth of July.
From July 24 to Aug. 10, the Entiat School District will offer meals Monday through Thursday at the Entiat Schools Cafeteria, located at 2650 Entiat Way. Breakfast will be from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Entiat residence is not required, and the meals are available to anyone under the age of 18.
Starting June 13 and running through June 30, the Eastmont School District will offer free meals at Clovis Point Elementary, Grant Elementary and Eastmont Junior High. Clovis Point's meal service is from 11:35 a.m. to noon, Grant Elementary's is from 11-11:30 a.m. and Eastmont Junior High's is from noon to 12:30 p.m. The free meals must be eaten on sight and are available for children 18 and under.
Additionally, local nonprofit Small Miracles will offer free meals from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday from June 26 to Aug. 3. According to the group's website, Small Miracles provided more than 15,000 lunches in summer 2022 and more than 175,000 total meals since 2011.
Small Miracles will provide meals in five cities including:
