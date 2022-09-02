WENATCHEE — The search for Wenatchee Valley College’s next president is moving forward, with the deadline to apply less than four weeks away.
The application window for the position closes on Sept. 28, with in-person semifinalist interviews planned for Oct. 17 and 18. The eventual candidate will replace the retiring President Jim Richardson, who has been on the job since 2005.
In March, the WVC’s board of trustees extended Richardson’s contract through Dec. 31. The contract will end earlier if a new president begins before that date.
In February, the search committee of trustees, faculty members, tribal representation and college administrators hired Academic Search Inc. to assist with the search.
The profile prepared by Academic Search provides a list of qualifications and credentials preferred by the search committee and a general overview of the position.
The required qualifications include a master's degree, a “broad range of leadership experience to apply to position responsibilities and contribute to the community,” and a sense of humor, according to the position profile. An earned doctorate is listed as “highly preferred” in the additional qualifications, as is teaching experience and an “understanding of both academic and student affairs.”
In recent years, WVC has seen a decline in enrollment. Last fall, WVC had a 14.5% drop from the previous fall. The college partially attributed the decline to the pandemic and a strong job market. Running Start, which allows high school students to earn college credits, also saw a dip.
WVC also spent a portion of grant money on upgrading classrooms in Omak and Wenatchee to “high-flex,” which allows instructors to teach both remote and in-person students simultaneously, in effort to draw students in.
