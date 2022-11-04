WENATCHEE — One by one, over four days the candidates to be the next president of Wenatchee Valley College, took their turns this week making their pitch to campus.
WVC's presidential search committee announced last week that four finalists would visit North Central Washington to meet staff, take part in forums and visit both the Omak and Wenatchee campuses'.
The four finalists who were interviewed were:
David Johns, president of Ferrum College in Ferrum, Virginia.
Karin Hilgersom, president of Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nevada.
David Pelkey, vice president of student services at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia.
Faimous Harrison, dean of California State University-Stockton Campus in Stockton, California.
Candidates visited both the Omak and Wenatchee campuses' during their visit, and WVC's search committee is expected to announce its selection next week.
Current president Jim Richardson announced in January that he planned to retire when his contract expired at the end of June, though the board of trustees later extended his contract through the end of the year to allow for more time to search for a successor.
Richardson could retire sooner than Dec. 31 if a successor is chosen before then.
The college held a series of listening sessions with employees and hired Academic Search Inc. to assist in the search, and an application window for the position ended on Sept. 28. A group of semifinalists, from which the four finalists emerged, interviewed last month.
The requirements for the position included a master's degree, and a "broad range of leadership experience to apply to position responsibilities and contribute to the community." The position profile also lists a "sense of humor" as a requirement.
A high level of educational experience was highly preferred for the position, with the search committee looking for a candidate with an earned doctorate, teaching experience and an "understanding of both academic and student affairs."
The college has seen an enrollment decline over the past several years, including a 14.5% drop from fall 2020 to fall 2021. During their forums, candidates gave presentations on how rural colleges could support the workforce and support local economic development.
The next president will be the 13th since the college opened in 1939. Richardson has served in the role for 17 years.
