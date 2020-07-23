SEATTLE — The boom, boom, boom pattern of announcements from school officials this week sounded eerily similar to the one from five months ago, when districts extended building closures and decided to improvise schooling through a mix of online coursework and assignments on paper.
On Wednesday, several of King County's largest school districts, including Seattle, said they intend to hold school remotely this fall. In other words, back to school will be back to screens.
The plans affect more than 150,000 children and leave several urgent questions unanswered: How will schools feed and teach students, train educators to teach remotely, and provide other critical services such as child care to the region's children? And what will be different this time around?
In the spring and now, district leaders' announcements were light on details. The difference: Decisions last school year were made in the thick of a pandemic. Since then, leaders have had months to prepare for the possibility that buildings couldn't reopen safely.
But many district leaders offered little insight this week into how they plan to improve the way they deliver online classes, particularly for students who were left out in the spring, such as those who receive special-education services and those who are learning English. This lack of detail comes at a time when many education leaders of color across Washington are raising serious concerns about inequity in schools generally, but particularly during school closures.
The move to an online-only start to the school year followed a cautionary health report, and in Seattle Public Schools' case, pressure from its teachers union. Seattle had planned to bring students back into school buildings in the fall using a hybrid model of online and in-person learning, but reversed this plan Wednesday.
Online learning got off to a bumpy start in many schools in the spring: Districts encountered delays in getting technology and internet connectivity to students and instructors, and interruptions to services for students with disabilities. Parents working outside and inside the home said they struggled with the added responsibility of keeping their kids occupied with schoolwork during the day.
The memory of spring, a chaotic scramble that in some cases meant not hearing from teachers for weeks, has families worried about the future.
"I felt terrible," hearing the news, said Maricela Flores, a single, working mother of two Seattle schools students. "There are people who have access to tutors, good internet and computers who want to do online school ... but English is not my first language ... (My kids) are going to be behind. I cannot help them."
Seattle's decision, relayed in an email from a top district official that was obtained by The Seattle Times, cited current transmission rates in King County as a factor in the decision.
Shortly after the email went out, district spokesperson Tim Robinson confirmed the recommendation in a statement that cited the support of the Seattle Education Association and Principals Association of Seattle Schools unions.
"The reason for my recommendation is pretty simple," Juneau said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. "The data shows that the transmission rates of COVID-19 in King County are significantly increasing, and because of that, we cannot really open schools here without risking significant transmission."
The Seattle School Board is expected to review the recommendation in mid-August and approve a restart plan.