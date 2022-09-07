Purchase Access

SEATTLE — Seattle teachers hit the picket lines on Wednesday on what would have been the first day of school this fall for tens of thousands of students after voting to strike over pay, staffing and mental health support.

The Seattle Teachers Association, a labor union representing more than 6,000 teachers, paraprofessionals and office workers, on Tuesday said that 95% of its members who submitted a ballot voted to go on strike.