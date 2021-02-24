SEDRO-WOOLLEY — After a day of interviews, the Sedro-Woolley School District announced Monday it has narrowed down its superintendent search to three candidates.
Seven candidates participated in virtual interviews with the School Board on Saturday.
For the next step, each of the three finalists will participate in full-day meeting and interview sessions with district staff.
Pete Perez, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in the Othello School District, will be first, visiting the district on Tuesday.
Miriam Mickelson, executive director of teaching and learning services for the Snohomish School District, will visit on Wednesday. Last year, Mickelson was a finalist for the Mount Vernon School District's superintendent position.
Jared Hoadley, assistant superintendent of business and operations for the Mead School District, will visit the district on Thursday. Last year, Hoadley was among the top eight candidates for the Anacortes superintendent position.
On each day, an interactive community and staff presentation will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. Links to those meetings will be available on the district's webpage, swsd.k12.wa.us.
The School Board is expected to announce a new superintendent on Friday.