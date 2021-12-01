SELAH — Shane Backlund, the longtime superintendent of the Selah School District, will join Educational Service District 105 as deputy superintendent this summer, according to a news release from the service district.
He will continue in Selah through the remainder of his contract and take up his new role starting in July, according to the release.
The role of deputy superintendent is new for ESD 105, an agency that supports 25 public school districts and other state-approved schools in South Central Washington, including the 15 public school districts in Yakima County.
Backlund's responsibilities in the role have not been finalized, but he will report directly to ESD 105 Superintendent Kevin Chase, said Brittany Kaple, a spokesperson for ESD 105. An estimated salary for the new role was not immediately available.
The service district has seen growth in programs and employees in recent years, Kaple said.
"With growth, there is also change ... it is inevitable," Chase said in a statement to ESD 105 employees. "As part of this change, ESD 105 will be adding a new deputy superintendent position to the agency."
Backlund has a long history as an educator. He has worked as an administrator in the Selah School District since 2001, assuming the role of superintendent in 2011. He also has experience as a teacher and a coach in Ellensburg and Lake Chelan, according to the release.
"He is a very well-respected member of our educational leadership team," Kaple said. "We think he's a great fit for the ESD 105 and we're really happy to have him."
Backlund will say goodbye to the Selah School District after two decades of service.
"This was, without a doubt, the toughest decision I've ever had to make. After nearly 21 years in Selah, this district is part of my DNA. Proud doesn't begin to describe the way that I feel about my time here," Backlund said in a statement as a part of the district's announcement of his new role. "I plan on putting everything I have into the next seven months that I will serve in this role; the staff, community and especially students deserve nothing less."
The Selah school board will immediately begin looking for a new superintendent, according to the district's announcement.
