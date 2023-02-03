OLYMPIA — A bill to add additional instruction days to the school calendar generally received positive remarks during a hearing by the Senate's education committee Thursday afternoon. Its future in the current session, though, remains uncertain.

The proposal, sponsored by Sen. Brad Hawkins, increases the mandatory minimum days for school districts from 180 to 185, and also increase the number of instruction hours. The legislation does not yet have a fiscal note, though estimates indicate each additional school day costs between $75 and 95 million dollars. For five days, this would cost between $375 and $475 million per year.



