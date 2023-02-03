OLYMPIA — A bill to add additional instruction days to the school calendar generally received positive remarks during a hearing by the Senate's education committee Thursday afternoon. Its future in the current session, though, remains uncertain.
The proposal, sponsored by Sen. Brad Hawkins, increases the mandatory minimum days for school districts from 180 to 185, and also increase the number of instruction hours. The legislation does not yet have a fiscal note, though estimates indicate each additional school day costs between $75 and 95 million dollars. For five days, this would cost between $375 and $475 million per year.
“While the costs may seem high, I will point out to them, like I did to my Senate Education Committee colleagues that the state operating budget for 2021-23 is $64.1 billion, and the budget approved this session for 2023-25 could be over $70 billion,” Hawkins wrote in an email Friday afternoon. The point was one of several Hawkins made his case to fellow legislators.
In response to a question about students who typically work during the summer months, Hawkins said those students are typically high schoolers and the benefit would be widespread.
“I believe if we adopted a more balanced school calendar, of spreading those 180 days or even 185 days over 10 months, the students that come in as kindergartners, by the time they leave as high school graduates, they would be much better prepared for success in our global economy,” Hawkins said during his presentation.
A representative from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction spoke in support of the proposal. Jeannie Magdua, a founder of the Conservative Ladies of Washington, said the money would be better spent in more targeted ways, such as through tutoring.
According to Hawkins, it’s an opportune time to invest in the state’s schools.
“While the revenue capacity certainty exists in our next two-year budget to fund an $800-$900 million learning loss investment like this one, I would be surprised if it is accepted,” Hawkins wrote. “Despite the bipartisan sponsorship of my bill, the tendency of the state has been to spend more and more money each year but just nibble around the edges, rather than try for something more substantive.”
If the education committee were to pass the bill, it would head to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. The proposal is Hawkins’ latest effort to reimagine the school year.
Hawkins previously proposed a bill to provide grants to school districts that adopted a balanced calendar. School districts currently individually adopt their calendar. OSPI has since instituted a similar program.
If SB-5505 passed, districts could apportion the additional days, or adjust the calendar and breaks as they see fit. Though its passage is uncertain, Hawkins said he hopes to start a broader discussion.
“Earlier in my legislative career, I always introduced bills with the intent to pass every one,” Hawkins wrote Friday. “At this stage, some of my ideas — especially in education where I have the role of Ranking Member on the committee — are intended to drive a broader, statewide conversation to encourage us all to reimagine our system.”
Both proposals would reduce the standard summer vacation many have grown accustomed to, though Hawkins has repeatedly said he does not want to eliminate the break.
“I like summer breaks, too. I am pro summer break, just like I’m pro recess,” Hawkins said Thursday. “But I just think that we should think more critically about how we’re apportioning the days in our system.”
The last day of the 2023 legislative session is April 23.
