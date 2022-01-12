OLYMPIA — Legislation to encourage small school districts to consolidate is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education Friday morning.
Brad Hawkins, a Republican representing the 12th District, pre-filed SB 5487 in December and introduced the bill when the legislature convened earlier this week.
The legislation would incentivize districts with fewer than a thousand students to voluntarily consolidate with a neighboring district. Under the proposal, Washington would provide 10 years of increased funding for both districts from the School Construction Assistance Program (SCAP).
The goal of the legislation, Hawkins has said, is to reduce the amount that districts are spending on overhead costs.
“School districts could do this today, and they could have done it 10 years ago, 20 years ago, and they’ve been choosing not to,” Hawkins said in December, after pre-filing the legislation. “And all the while … the per-student funding to our school districts just continues to go up.”
A bipartisan list of 10 senators sponsor the legislation.
The bill still needs to pass several steps during the Legislature’s 60-day session. Hawkins has previously said his goal is to move the conversation on the topic.
“Getting any bill through the process, in any year, is difficult,” he said in December. “A goal of mine is to push this issue and come at this whole school district consolidation topic from a different angle and a different perspective.”
The hearing is set for 8 a.m. Friday. To watch, go to tvw.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.