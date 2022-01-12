Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OLYMPIA — Legislation to encourage small school districts to consolidate is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education Friday morning.

hawkins.jpg

Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-East Wenatchee, 12th District

Brad Hawkins, a Republican representing the 12th District, pre-filed SB 5487 in December and introduced the bill when the legislature convened earlier this week.

The legislation would incentivize districts with fewer than a thousand students to voluntarily consolidate with a neighboring district. Under the proposal, Washington would provide 10 years of increased funding for both districts from the School Construction Assistance Program (SCAP).

The goal of the legislation, Hawkins has said, is to reduce the amount that districts are spending on overhead costs.

“School districts could do this today, and they could have done it 10 years ago, 20 years ago, and they’ve been choosing not to,” Hawkins said in December, after pre-filing the legislation. “And all the while … the per-student funding to our school districts just continues to go up.”

A bipartisan list of 10 senators sponsor the legislation.

The bill still needs to pass several steps during the Legislature’s 60-day session. Hawkins has previously said his goal is to move the conversation on the topic.

“Getting any bill through the process, in any year, is difficult,” he said in December. “A goal of mine is to push this issue and come at this whole school district consolidation topic from a different angle and a different perspective.”

The hearing is set for 8 a.m. Friday. To watch, go to tvw.org.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?