Hunter Salinas tossed six shutout innings to give the Wenatchee AppleSox a 4-3 win over the Cowlitz Black Bears on Thursday night at David Story Field.
Salinas struck out out four and only allowed three base-runners en route to becoming the first Sox starter to toss six innings in a game. He improved his lights-out ERA to 0.59 through four games this summer.
Luc Stuka drove in the game’s first run with an infield RBI single. The Sox led 1-0 until the eighth, when Zach Toglia singled in a pair and then Adam Grob added an infield single of his own to add to the lead.
The Black Bears (5-7) made things interesting in the ninth by scoring three runs, two of them while down to their final out, by Chase Grillo came in and recorded the final out with a strikeout to pick up his third save of the summer.
The AppleSox (8-7) took two-of-three games to secure their third series victory of the summer in five attempts. They travel to Corvallis on Friday to face the Knights in a three-game set starting with a 6:35 p.m. game.