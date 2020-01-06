WENATCHEE — Seven school board applicants, including a former board member, are being invited to interview Thursday for two open positions on the Wenatchee School Board.
The finalists were chosen Monday night by the three current board members who spent two and a half hours deliberating and reviewing 14 applications.
“Each of the candidates brought a specific skill set, which afforded the board an opportunity for robust discussion,” said Board President Laura Jaecks.
The candidates invited to interview for the two at-large positions are:
- Talia Barajas-Gonzalez
- Carlos Guillen
- Maria Iñiguez
- Julie Norton
- Michael Poirier
- Edgar Salamanco
- Karina Vega-Villa
The three current board members — Jaecks, Michele Sandberg and Martin Barron — will interview the candidates in a session open to the public starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Wenatchee School District administration office, 235 Sunset Ave. Each of the interviews is expected to take 20 minutes.
The three will announce their decision that night.
The new board members will be sworn in at the Jan. 14 board meeting.