SPOKANE — A handful of COVID-19 cases have surfaced at schools in the Inland Northwest, all in districts that have opened their buildings for some degree of in-person learning.
As of Wednesday afternoon, positive cases have been reported at two buildings in the Deer Park School District, Lakeland Junior High School in Rathdrum, Skyway Elementary in Coeur d'Alene and Bonners Ferry High School.
The most recent cases surfaced in Deer Park.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Travis Hanson said that three staff members or students have tested positive since the school year began on Sept. 8.
Two of the cases occurred at Deer Park Middle School and the other at Deer Park Elementary School.
On Monday, the district told families in a letter that they would be contacted if their student was considered to be in close contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus.
All three people are in quarantine, Hanson said.
Like many rural districts, Deer Park is using a hybrid learning model, with students in buildings on alternating days.
However both cases at the middle school are believed to have been contracted outside of school, Hanson said.
The cases at other school districts surfaced last week.
At Skyway Elementary in Coeur d'Alene, 24 people were asked to quarantine last week after one person tested positive.
Also last week, Lakeland Junior High School announced that one person had tested positive.
In Bonners Ferry, 60 students were quarantined last week after four cases were reported at the high school.