OMAK — Okanogan County Commissioners have appointed Jill Shelley to replace Jim Brucker as the Okanogan County representative on the NCW Libraries board of trustees.
Shelley lives in Winthrop and currently serves as the president of the Friends of Winthrop Library. Her seven-year term starts in January.
A native Texan, Shelley graduated from Texas A&M University with a BBA in Accounting. She has worked with a variety of companies, guiding strategic and tactical business planning and implementing complex and technology improvements.
Shelley moved to Winthrop in 2009 with her husband and two sons. She spearheaded the effort to fund and build a new Winthrop Library, believing in the power of public spaces to draw people together.
“Libraries help people gain access to essential technology, information and vital resources that can improve their lives," Shelley said, via NCW Libraries’ news release. "I hope to help other towns in Okanogan County transform their libraries into vibrant community hubs, where everyone is welcome to gather, find connection, and knowledge for a better life.”
Brucker is a retired school teacher and longtime Omak resident. He served two seven-year terms on the library board. During his tenure, he served as board secretary, vice chair and board chair.
“It has been my honor to have served as Okanogan County's representative on the Board of Trustees of NCW Libraries (formerly NCRL) for the past 14 years. I am very proud of the work being done by our libraries to promote reading and lifelong learning to our patrons of all ages. Our libraries are going strong and continue to adapt to the needs of our patrons in this ever-changing world,” Brucker said.
In the course of his 14 years, he has attended 130 board meetings, traveling the 200-mile round trip from Omak to the district office in Wenatchee to attend.
Board members represent the five counties served by the library district. The other NCW Libraries trustees are:
- Chelan County: Jim Mitchell and Denise Sorom (chairperson)
- Douglas County: Nancy Spurgeon
- Ferry County: Katherine Meade
- Grant County: Kathleen Allstot and Lisa Karstetter
The board approves the annual budget for the library district, which includes 30 libraries in five counties, a mail order service and bookmobile outreach, and oversees the district’s executive director.