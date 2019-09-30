WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Police Officer Jared Shepard has been named Wenatchee’s second school resource officer.
He officially starts Oct. 1, joining Jared Reinfeld, who has served in the post since 2017.
Shepard’s focus will be on the middle schools, while Reinfeld will focus on the high school. The two will split duties at the elementary school level.
“Our school resource officers work in collaboration with educators, students, parents and the community to reduce crime and violence with the overall goal of providing a safe school environment,” said Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown in announcing Shepard’s new assignment. “In addition to providing law enforcement services, they are a friend, mentor and role model to the students.”
Shepard has been with the Wenatchee Police Department since 2016. He previously was a sheriff’s deputy in Nebraska.
The Wenatchee School Board in August approved adding the second SRO, taking the city up on its offer to split the costs of two officers. Previously, the district paid 75% of Reinfeld’s salary and benefits and the city picked up the other 25%. In 2018, the district’s portion was $89,916. Under the new arrangement, the district’s costs will be approximately $136,080 a year, depending on overtime, salaries and benefits. The city police department also is pursuing grants that could help defray the costs.
Reinfeld and Crown asked the board to consider adding a second officer last year, which they said would provide more time for proactive programs, building relationships with students and staff, rather than simply reacting to problems.