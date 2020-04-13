WENATCHEE — The Lower Grand Coulee area is the focus of classroom projects being undertaken in the next year by students across the region.
Six teachers each received a $300 grant from The Friends of Lower Grand Coulee in partnership with the North Central Education Foundation for social studies, literacy, music and arts, STEM and STEAM projects all connected to increasing the knowledge, appreciation and enjoyment of the geology, culture, history and natural beauty of the Lower Grand Coulee. The FLGC grants are an addition this year to the 10-year-old NCEF Teacher Classroom Grant program.
“Although the original intention of the FLGC grants was for projects to be completed this spring, school closures made this time frame impossible,” said NCEF liaison Eldene Wall in a press release. “As an example of the remarkable resilience displayed in our regional teachers during this trying time, all of those who were awarded grants plan to complete their projects during the 2020-2021 school year.”
Those receiving the grants —and their projects — include:
- Sloane Schubert of Cascade’s Icicle River Middle School: Ancient Lakes Geologic Study
- Misty Krohn of Grand Coulee Dam’s Lake Roosevelt Elementary School: Create Science Center in My Classroom
- Roxanna Jensen of Entiat’s Paul Rumberg Elementary School: Touch Screen for the Classroom
- Janet Woodworth of Eastmont’s Sterling Middle School: Book Study Comes to Life
- Heidi Hartnell of Cashmere’s Vale Elementary School: Outdoor Education for the Whole Family
- Adam Corum of Bridgeport High School: Hydroponics
The NCEF Teacher Classroom Grant Program is designed to benefit teachers in the North Central ESD region that includes Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties. The grants go to the most innovative and creative teachers who figure out how to impact student learning with a relatively small amount of money.