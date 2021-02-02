WENATCHEE — A different version of SnowSchool will be offered this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, field trips and in-person activities would be offered through the program organized through the 4-H Extension and WSU Chelan/Douglas County Extension.
The purpose of the program is to introduce students to the mountains in their backyard, and educate students about the snowpack and watershed conservation efforts.
“This year, we switched that up to offer the community Friday workshops, along with visitor and youth engagements with our Agents of Discovery app,” said Seth Wendzel, WSU Chelan/Douglas County Extension’s experiential education coordinator. “The second is scheduling these learning opportunities in classrooms across both counties over Zoom.”
SnowSchool this year has been paired up with the 4-H COVID response plan, Wendzel said, which creates multiple opportunities for students, families and visitors to participate in the program through various avenues.
Workshops will be offered Friday afternoons from 3 to 4 p.m. starting Feb. 5. The school district programs are occurring during the whole month of February, he said.
School districts involved including Wenatchee, Cascade and Cashmere, as well as the new charter school Pinnacles Prep, the Team Naturaleza group and Wenatchee River Institute.
Ten years ago, SnowSchool came to the greater Wenatchee area in collaboration with the Winter Wildlands Alliance. Over the past three years, the program transitioned from NCW Libraries and Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center to the 4-H Extension.
“During the last two years, 4-H Extension through their adventure education programs staff have been coordinating the training for adults and volunteers and school districts that want to provide SnowSchool programming for their students,” Wendzel said. “This year, we are coordinating the whole package.”
Recently, the SnowSchool program received two $1,000 grants. One came from the Chelan Douglas Counties Retirees Association, the other from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
“These grants secure the supplies and equipment for students to receive a SnowSchool experiment kit. The kit allows students to go out and run active experiments, collect data to participate in our citizen science projects in collaboration with the Winter Wildlands Alliance,” Wendzel said.
For more information about the SnowSchool program, visit wwrld.us/snowschool.