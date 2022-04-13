Eastmont High School's Ali Leonard, left, celebrates scoring a run with teammate Emily Osborn in the fifth inning of their softball game with Wenatchee on Tuesday at Sterling Intermediate School. Eastmont went on to the shutout win over the Panthers, 7-0. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
Eastmont held Wenatchee scoreless 7-0 in their softball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Three more Wildcats scored in the seventh and the game ended with a 7-0 win for Eastmont.
“It’s always nice to come out with a win against our cross-river rivals,” Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson said. “Liz Heinz, our pitcher, had a great game, our defense was sharp and offense is always a team effort.”
The two teams will face off again on Friday for a doubleheader at the four-plex at Sterling Intermediate School in East Wenatchee.
