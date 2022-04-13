Purchase Access

220413-sportslocal-ehswhssoftball 01.jpg
Eastmont High School's Ali Leonard, left, celebrates scoring a run with teammate Emily Osborn in the fifth inning of their softball game with Wenatchee on Tuesday at Sterling Intermediate School. Eastmont went on to the shutout win over the Panthers, 7-0. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers and Wildcats faced off in wintry conditions Tuesday with Eastmont coming away with a 7-0 win.

The first four innings were as cold and cutting as the windy weather, the score holding at zip-zip.

It was anyone's game going into the fifth inning when the Wildcats scored twice. They added two more in the sixth.

Going into the seventh inning, things looked bleak for the Panthers. The sun never broke through the gray, cold muck that plagued the day, and neither did the Panthers.

Three more Wildcats scored in the seventh and the game ended with a 7-0 win for Eastmont.

“It’s always nice to come out with a win against our cross-river rivals,” Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson said. “Liz Heinz, our pitcher, had a great game, our defense was sharp and offense is always a team effort.”

The two teams will face off again on Friday for a doubleheader at the four-plex at Sterling Intermediate School in East Wenatchee.