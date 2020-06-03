WENATCHEE — For senior Alexander Mayer, graduating will be bittersweet. The soon-to-be Wenatchee High School graduate knows he is going to miss being a highschooler.
“I’m not quite ready to leave, but I know that it’s time,” he said.
Early on in high school, Mayer said he got into a little bit of trouble, but got back on top with the help of his mentor Michelle Mahoney-Holland. That first year, in ninth grade, was a bit of a struggle, “I was trying to adjust and find myself,”
Mahoney-Holland came into Mayer’s life after an especially hard first semester involving failed classes and a suspension. In his words, “he was a ‘ball of rage’ when he got to high school,” she said.
When Mayer was a freshman, the prior Dean of Students, BJ Kuntz, asked Mahoney-Holland if she would be willing to work with Mayer. She had mentored students in the past and took the opportunity.
From there, the two worked together on a daily basis. There were a lot of challenges along the way, she said.
After that first semester, Mayer kept a nearly 4.0 average and stayed on the honor roll every semester, she said. In school, he has always been open to trying new things or exploring new opportunities.
When Mayer went on to join FFA, students just “took him in” and he really found a home, she said. “He just started to bloom.”
Mahoney-Holland said she has never had a student like Mayer in her 25 years of work in education. “He’s going to do great things...I’m so proud of him. My heart is so happy,” she said.
Reflecting back, Mayer said, with Mahoney-Holland’s guidance, it was almost entirely straight As throughout the rest of high school.
Being a part of the Wenatchee High School FFA chapter also played a big role in Mayer’s life. During his time with FFA, Mayer raised rabbits for show, spun yarn with sheep fibers, and worked with plants inside of greenhouses.
Textile arts is also a big part of Mayer’s life. For his unofficial senior project, Mayer took all of his FFA T-shirts and made them into a quilt. “FFA really helped me find who I was,” he said.
For Mayer, Being a part of FFA was like being a part of a family. Down there, “I found my people,” he said.
After graduating, Mayer plans to get a degree in agriculture or business. He is also going to start taking classes at the Wenatchee Valley College and plans to apply for the Disney College Program’s horticulture internship.