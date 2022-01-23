SPOKANE — As COVID-19 cases surge to record levels and formal contract tracing becomes more difficult, Spokane Public Schools is giving families another option.
Families can access an interactive contact tracing tool now available on the district's website.
As the omicron variant has spread and the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has skyrocketed, school districts and other organizations have found it difficult to keep up.
The issue came up during a Spokane School Board meeting on Jan. 5, when Becky Doughty, the district's executive director of school support services, acknowledged that contact tracing by district nurses was becoming more problematic.
"Our system needed to evolve in a way that allows large numbers of families and staff to receive real-time guidance," Doughty said in an email afterwards. "Using this tool, we can honor the state's quarantine guidance while also returning students and staff to our schools at the appropriate time."
The new contact tracing form will "increase the efficiency of providing guidance to staff and schools regarding quarantine timelines," the district said.
The new form will allow parents to enter information about their student's exposure and symptoms and will give parents a date when their children are allowed to return to school.
COVID reached record-breaking levels in Spokane schools last week.
At Spokane Public Schools, the number of students and staff who had confirmed COVID cases and entered a school building stood at 941 from Monday through Thursday, according to its public dashboard posted Friday evening.
The district has 2,336 people quarantined; that's up from the previous record of 539 set last week.
