OLYMPIA — In a media briefing on Thursday, state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal unveiled a new plan that would allow Washington students over the age of 16 to earn an elective credit toward graduation through any out-of-school work opportunity of their choosing.
According to statewide student surveys, Reykdal said, high school students are asking for more freedom in their work-school schedule balance and have reported a need to work to help financially support their families amid a time of economic turmoil.
"An increasing number of students say they are under a growing amount of pressure," Reykdal said. "Students are saying they're looking for more connections between where they want to go and what they're learning. This is about how students choose their time."
Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, students of working age will be eligible to earn one elective credit for 360 hours of work or 0.5 credit for 180 hours of work. One credit is equivalent to one year of class; students in Washington are required to complete 24 credits to receive a high school diploma.
The work credit would not count toward "core credits," such as math, science and English language arts.
Though a form of this program already exists, Reykdal said on Thursday that it featured far too many obstacles for a majority of students. Out of an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 students over 16 that work at least a part-time job in Washington as of 2021, Reykdal said only 6,000-7,000 are actively receiving in-class credit for the work experience.
Students are required to complete necessary forms with a verification of employment to their respective school, which will then periodically reach out to the employer to monitor student progress throughout the year.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will initiate rulemaking for the proposal in the coming weeks. They will then seek input from community stakeholders and district administrators in a series of yet-to-be-scheduled public hearings on how to best implement the program and whether to seek additional funding from the Legislature in the coming year.
