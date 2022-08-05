Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OLYMPIA — In a media briefing on Thursday, state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal unveiled a new plan that would allow Washington students over the age of 16 to earn an elective credit toward graduation through any out-of-school work opportunity of their choosing.

According to statewide student surveys, Reykdal said, high school students are asking for more freedom in their work-school schedule balance and have reported a need to work to help financially support their families amid a time of economic turmoil.



___ (c)2022 The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) Visit The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) at www.columbian.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.