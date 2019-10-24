VANCOUVER — Vancouver Public Schools' discipline practices keep a higher proportion of students of color and students with disabilities out of school than their white and nondisabled peers, according to an investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.
A June 25 letter from the Attorney General's Office to the school district, a copy of which was provided to The Columbian, reports that Vancouver Public Schools' discipline practices led to disproportionately higher rates of suspension and expulsion of black, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, and Native American students. Students with disabilities also faced those punishments at higher rates than their nondisabled peers.
Discipline policies that more severely impact students of color and disabled students are a violation of the Washington Constitution and several state laws.
"The AGO further concluded, after interviews with VPS district staff, that VPS' practices have led to high student discipline rates at every stage of the process," the letter reads.
If students of color or disabled students are being excluded from school at a higher rate than their white or nondisabled peers, school districts are required to review their discipline policies to ensure they're not the result of discrimination. But Vancouver Public Schools failed to do so, according to the letter.
"VPS has not met its obligation to take prompt action to ensure this ... is not the result of discrimination," according to the letter.
According to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, 4.9 percent of white students were suspended or expelled in the 2017-18 school year, the most recently available data. For the student groups specified in the attorney general's letter, those rates are much higher.
Students in those groups are suspended or expelled at the following rates:
- 11.5 percent of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students.
- 10.9 percent of black or African American students.
- 8.5 percent of American Indian and Alaskan Native students.
Students with disabilities are also excluded from school at higher rates than their nondisabled peers. Data shows that 13.5 percent of students with disabilities were suspended or expelled in the 2017-18 school year, compared with 4.7 percent of their nondisabled peers.
District officials, according to the letter, told the Attorney General's Office that the district doesn't set or encourage policies that allow discriminatory discipline but acknowledged "that the discipline data does not reflect VPS' desired outcomes."
The district, however, has been largely silent on the issue, first publicly acknowledging the investigation in a press release on Wednesday following media questions about the investigation.
The district said it was apparently "randomly selected based on the Attorney General's Office review of statewide discipline data," and that it was committed to evaluating its disciplinary practices.
"We will address, as a system, the complicated factors involved in fairly imposing student corrective action without unintended discriminatory outcomes," Superintendent Steve Webb said in the news release. "We are committed to refining our policies and practices to be appropriate and equitable. Our students, their families, our staff and our community deserve it."
The district also noted that its student discipline rates overall are declining, but OSPI data shows the district has had mixed results in decreasing the rates at which students of color and students with disabilities are suspended or expelled compared with their peers.
School board president Mark Stoker said the board is committed to building "safe and supportive schools."
"We're working hard as a system to scale alternatives to exclusionary discipline while balancing our responsibilities to keep students, staff and visitors safe," Stoker said. "It is also our goal and duty to ensure that all students have access to a public education free from significant disruption."
Kent McIntosh is a professor in the special education program at the University of Oregon whose research focuses on the unequal application of school disciplinary policies. McIntosh said the numbers at VPS are concerning, but he said they reflect patterns across the state and country that show students of color and students with disabilities are more likely to be excluded from school.
One of the leading causes of disproportionate discipline rates in schools is implicit bias by school staff, or the idea that all people have unconscious beliefs about groups of people based on their race, gender or other characteristics.
"It's not that teachers have more implicit bias than anyone else, or that all educators are racist," McIntosh said. "Far from it. The evidence we see is that everyone has these biases."