OLYMPIA — Parents interested in comparing test scores between schools and school districts across the state can now do so.
The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction recently posted the results of assessments taken by students in the 2018–19 school year. They are available at wwrld.us/reportcard.
The results from tests taken last spring show scores statewide have remained stable overall, according to a press release from OSPI.
“Stability can be a double-edged sword,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “On one hand, it means our educational system is maintaining the gains we have made. On the other, it means achievement gaps between student groups are continuing to persist.”
The individual results are used by teachers, counselors, parents and families as one way to measure academic progress. Beginning with the Class of 2020, the statewide assessments in math and English language arts taken in the 10th grade can also be used as one of eight pathways to graduation.
The statewide assessments also are used in the Washington School Improvement Framework, the tool used to see which schools need the most support.
For details on what the assessments mean for individual students, parents should contact their student’s school.
Here are other assessment resources provided by OSPI: