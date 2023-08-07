OLYMPIA — The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction provided application materials and information for parents and school districts in their bulletin for the week of July 31 through Aug. 4 regarding free and reduced lunch programs across the state.
The bulletin outlines the state requirements of all Local Education Agencies (LEAs) participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. According to the bulletin, the state requires that these agencies make free and reduced-price meals available to all qualifying students and provide the application materials for these programs before the school year begins and allow access to those materials throughout the school year.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction updates these application materials each year to reflect changes in the program, so the materials provided in the bulletin are the most current documents needed for the 2023 to 2024 school year. According to the bulletin, school districts will then take these materials, including the applications, public notices and surveys and distribute those within their district.
These applications can be translated into 49 different languages, according to the bulletin. The school districts are expected to send letters to households regarding the free and reduced lunch program and important information for parents.
