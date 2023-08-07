School lunch apples

OLYMPIA — The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction provided application materials and information for parents and school districts in their bulletin for the week of July 31 through Aug. 4 regarding free and reduced lunch programs across the state.

The bulletin outlines the state requirements of all Local Education Agencies (LEAs) participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. According to the bulletin, the state requires that these agencies make free and reduced-price meals available to all qualifying students and provide the application materials for these programs before the school year begins and allow access to those materials throughout the school year.



___ (c)2023 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.