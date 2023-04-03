WENATCHEE — While Washington high schools must now offer at least one elective computer science class, that's only the first step in ensuring a diverse set of students consider a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) field.
The next step is to convince young girls they can thrive in a predominantly male industry.
To accomplish this, the Apple STEM Network and the North Central Educational Service District teamed up to offer a series of five "Tech and Tiaras" seminars, a space designed to offer students a safe space to explore STEM as a potential career option.
Thursday, more than 100 8th grade girls traveled to the Wenatchee Valley Tech Skills Center to hear from professionals and teachers. The overarching message was clear: you belong in STEM, and can earn a comfortable living doing so.
Alexis Toledo, a Pinnacles Prep 8th grader and intern at the Apple STEM network who helped organize the event, said the event purpose was to encourage "more people to be in (STEM)."
While high schools must now offer a computer science course, 26% of the students in the region enrolled identify as a girl. The trend continues post education, too, as Hispanic women were 2.6% of the local technological workforce.
That lack of diversity means a loss of access to jobs that pay comfortable wages. According to a five minute NCESD-produced video, Washington had 21,414 open positions last year which offered an average annual salary of $112,623.
The video also included testimonials from former students and families describing the paths they took to enter a STEM career.
And then, for roughly three hours, the students cycled through stations designed to spark their STEM interest in a welcoming environment.
Throughout the day, students like Toledo had the opportunity to talk to tech professionals in small groups to learn about the paths they took to enter the industry, which was "one of the most important parts of the day."
On hand were representatives from Microsoft, the NCESD, Grant County PUD and LocalTel, among others.
"The whole goal is to make connections with someone who does this for a living," said Sue Kane, director of STEM initiatives and strategic partnerships at NCESD.
Another station took the students to the classroom of Kim Anderson, a computer technology instructor at the tech center that also appeared in the NCESD video.
At each event, a tech teacher is on hand to put a friendly face to a class and career that may seem daunting. Anderson pitched the tech center as an option for soon to be high schoolers where they could both earn high school credit and gain experience in places like the Town Toyota Center and with the Wenatchee Wild.
While many of the pitches focused on the viability of a STEM career, the activities aimed to give students a taste of what to expect when entering such a field.
In one, students built circuit boards for a light-up tiara, a symbolic project meant to recognize the girls will soon enter their young adulthood.
Like with any tech project, the students had to troubleshoot their projects, and work to determine why it may not work. Ash Kunz, STEM services manager for NCW Libraries, helped organize and plan the project.
"The fact that every volunteer in this room is a girl is super powerful," Kunz said.
Down the hall, Spheros, a ball shaped robot controlled through a tablet app, proved to be popular. Around 20 baseball-shaped robots zoomed around a Lego obstacle course, the young students learning basic programming and coding skills to safely maneuver them in the process.
In March the NCESD and Apple STEM Network hosted events in Moses Lake, Omak and Wenatchee. In April, they will travel to Manson and Quincy.
For Toledo, the seminars are a good way of showing young girls how much fun STEM fields can be.
"Try it out, give it a go," she said. "And if they don't like it, they can do something else."