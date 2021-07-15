Stephanie Fuller is a candidate for Lake Chelan School Board Director District No. 1. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Cole Soreano and Brooke Isaak, although Isaak has verbally withdrawn from the race.
Why are you running for school board?
I felt that it was time to get involved because I would like to see Schools focus more on basic Education. It seems like schools are venturing more and more into subjects that have been traditionally taught by families and parents in their homes. Basic education has suffered.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
Getting students back into the classrooms and feeling comfortable and feeling safe. Preparing each student with a strong knowledge of the basic academic skills in all studies.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
That it is okay to disagree with other people’s opinions or decisions. That it is not okay to separate students and families because of their opinions or decisions.