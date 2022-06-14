Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EAST WENATCHEE — A familiar face has made the Eastmont School Board whole once more.

StevePiccirillo
Buy Now

Steve Piccirillo takes the oath of office Monday evening and officially rejoins the Eastmont School Board where he previously served eight years.

Steve Piccirillo, who served on the board between 2011 and 2019, took the oath of office Monday evening, administered by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber.

The oath officially fills a seat technically vacated twice in six months, with Dave Piepel resigning shortly before the expiration of his term in November and Joy Dawe resigning months into her term.

Piccirillo was selected from five finalists who attended an in-person interview with the four current board members on May 23.

During his first meeting, Piccirillo read a prepared statement on behalf of the board thanking Superintendent Garn Christensen for his service to Eastmont. Piccirillo also voted for the district to begin drafting a $185 bond proposal, which could be voted on on July 11.

Shortly after his selection in May, Piccirillo said he was not planning to run in 2023 to fill the remainder of the term. A candidate elected to the seat next year would serve the final two years through the 2025 election.

Monday represented Christensen’s last board meeting in Eastmont, and his time in the district will end later this month. Huber will visit the Eastmont School board’s July 11 meeting to administer the oath of office to incoming Superintendent Becky Berg.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?