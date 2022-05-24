EAST WENATCHEE — Former Eastmont School Board member Steve Piccirillo will fill the open at-large position on the board.
The board on Monday chose Piccirillo to fill the seat vacated by Joy Dawe. Piccirillo was one of 13 community members nominated for the position by an April 29 deadline. The board narrowed this list to five during an executive session on May 9, and invited the finalists for candidate interviews.
The four current board members selected Piccirillo following interviews with five candidates — Melinda Anantatmula, Daleynn Chapman, Chad Findlay, Piccirillo and Lisa Skagen. Piccirillo served on the board for eight years, from 2011 to 2019.
The finalists answered 10 questions from current board members posed during the open meeting. Though each candidate has varying levels of experience in the district, there was a consensus the district is in a strong position and the appointed member should work to uphold the Eastmont’s current direction.
Piccirillo in his responses repeatedly said he wished to uphold students' interests.
He cited his experience as a small business owner and police officer, and said his time on the board was a great experience and said the district has a “great foundation.”
“I’m familiar with the process. I’m familiar with the issues,” he said.
He praised the students and and said Eastmont has great teachers. The most crucial issue, Piccirillo said, is safety for the district’s roughly 6,000 students. “Our goal is to return them home safely at the end of the school day,” he said.
Additionally, Piccirillo said it is vital that the district “reflect the values of parents.” Piccirillo said the district has no significant shortcomings, though Eastmont should “continue to make positive changes.”
Responding to a question about which topics shouldn’t be in K-12 public education, Piccirillo said Critical Race Theory does not have a place in the curriculum. He said schools should “teach our children how to think, not what to think.”
“There is no us versus them. It’s we,” he said.
He said schools should focus on the three R’s: reading, writing and arithmetic. Piccirillo said the district should also teach interpersonal communication skills to better equip them for real-world interactions .
Following an executive session, the board unanimously selected Piccirillo. Board member Cindy Wright thanked the other four finalists.
After the meeting, Piccirillo said he was grateful for the opportunity and previously serving on the board brought “some of the most fulfilling times I’ve had in my life.”
“It was a privilege,” he said.
Piccirillo’s term runs through the 2023 election. He said he does not plan to seek reelection to fill the term's remaining two years, which expires in 2025. He encouraged the other finalists to consider running for the position on the ballot next year.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber will administer the oath of office for Piccirillo at the board's June 13 meeting.