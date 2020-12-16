CASHMERE — When students at Cashmere High School came back to school three weeks ago, Principal Tony Boyle thought they would be all over each other having not seen one another in so long. But that has not been the case as they've respected each other's space, per COVID-19 protocols.
Boyle said the past three weeks have gone really well.
Students are divided into three groups. About a third of the students attend in the morning, another third attend in the afternoon, while the remaining third has chosen to stay home with online learning.
Boyle said they are finding more students coming back each week. Week one, they started out with 260 students. By the end of week two, they had over 300 in school.
Each day, students come into the building through four different doors.
“They enter through a door where they are screened each day. The students and parents sign a paper saying they will self-screen each day,” Boyle said. “They come into the building, noting they did their attestation either electronically or in paper form. Some will just screen right there. That is a very small percentage.”
Students are told to stay on the right side of the hallways, 6 feet apart. Staff patrol the hallways during the day to remind students. Boyle said, for the most part, it has been very easy.
The kids walk in the door with masks on and wash their hands. There are handwashing stations all over the place, he said.
Since there are only half the students in the building, Boyle said desks are spaced out in each classroom. Students are asked to sit at the same desk every day. That way, if a student comes down with COVID, Boyle said they know who was sitting around that student.
Students are going to school every day, half-day. Students with the last name A-to-L attend in the morning, from 8 to 10:40 a.m. There is a break to clean. The next group, M-to-Z, are in school from 12:20 to 3 p.m.
Since it is only a half-day, Boyle said they only have two blocks in the morning. Then, they have the same two blocks in the afternoon. When students are at home, the teachers are teaching dual-platform — live in-class and online — at the same time.
There is still PE class, but not your typical PE, Boyle said.
“They’re doing activities like walking around the gym. They have yoga mats. We may do some badminton. Right now, it’s mostly just walking, stretching. They can’t dress down, so it’s PE lite. Not really working up a sweat,” he said.
In terms of transportation, Boyle said the school district has decided to bite the bullet and run double buses. The morning bus picks up and takes home. Then, the afternoon bus picks up and takes home.
Lunch is supplied as they leave, but Boyle said the high school students are not as apt to take advantage as the younger students.
Teachers have been knocking it out of the park, Boyle said.
“Since the kids came back, it was a nice boost in morale. It was so nice to have the kids back. They’re going out of their way to make sure it works,” he said.
Students have not seen each other since March, so they are happy to be in school, Boyle said.
Cleaning is a huge part of the students coming back. Boyle said the custodial staff at the school has done a wonderful job.
“I have a guy that comes at 5 a.m. and disinfects everything around the high-traffic areas. They are cleaning the rooms,” Boyle said. “ ... Our maintenance staff has made sure the staff gets what they need and the rooms are clean.”
With Christmas break coming up, Boyle said they have asked staff to monitor their health. He sent a letter and video to parents to monitor their family's health and stay in contact over Christmas break.
If a large breakout were to happen and spread to staff and kids, Boyle said they would have to regroup.
“We would have to go back to remote for a while," he said. "We thought there would be a surge after Thanksgiving and that did not take place. We’ve been really fortunate that way. We’re hoping kids and families will be careful."