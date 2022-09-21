ELLENSBURG — Not even the long line for Barto Hall’s elevator could lower Nicolette and Scott Carlson’s mood Friday, as they moved Nicolette into her dorm for her first year at Central Washington University.
The father and daughter team from Woodinville waited patiently and couldn’t help but smile as they talked about the handmade ice cream at student-favorite Winegars in Ellensburg.
Scott Carlson attended CWU and met Nicolette’s mother there. He always hoped his daughter would attend his alma mater.
Nicolette Carlson looked forward to not just ice cream during college, but also to making new friends and studying geology.
“I’m just looking forward to having fun and this new experience that I’m excited for,” she said.
She was one of the hundreds of students who settled in at CWU’s Ellensburg campus over the weekend, just in time for the fall quarter to begin today. As parents and students radiated with excitement during move-in, university officials looked ahead to a year dedicated to student inclusion as pandemic concerns fade.
Move-in day
Over a thousand first-year students moved into their dorms on Friday alone, according to Assistant Director of Housing Lindsey Myers.
This was the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic that student volunteers were allowed into the residence halls to help during move-in. About 250 members of various CWU clubs, organizations and sports teams pitched in over the weekend.
Sophomore psychology student Kylee Gregory said the women’s soccer team volunteered at the request of their coach. Gregory said she and her teammates moved in early so they could have additional practice time. She felt that made move-in less hectic.
She encouraged new students to branch out and meet new people.
“Everyone’s kind of in the same boat with living on their own for the first time, being a freshman, so don’t be afraid to meet new people, leave your door open … and get involved,” she said.
Jillian Ivers, a freshman Spanish student from Lake Stevens, said she’s looking forward to the social aspects of college, like making new friends. She also has her eye on a study abroad program in Barcelona.
Her mother Holly Ivers said she was excited about the opportunities her daughter will have in college, which outweighed not having her at home.
“Her excitement takes the sting out of our sadness,” she said.
Myers said parents are pretty good at holding their emotions in during move-in itself, but she knew of many who let the tears fall on the ride home.
COVID changes
Freshman music student Ace Gambale had independence, socializing and extracurriculars on his mind during move-in. COVID? Not so much.
During move-in at Barto Hall, few students or family members wore masks. Incoming freshmen expressed excitement over the social opportunities available at college after years of high school with remote learning.
COVID protocols at CWU are lighter this year compared to last fall. The mask and social distancing guidelines are no longer in place.
As the school year starts, all students and staff must be vaccinated against COVID, unless they receive a religious or medical exemption.
CWU President Jim Wohlpart said even if the requirement goes away at some point, he expects the university will continue to have high vaccination rates. Last school year, it was over 90% for students and staff. The university also offers on-campus vaccination clinics and regular COVID testing.
Wohlpart said he’s optimistic about the COVID situation this year, as the community transitions out of an emergency and learns to live with COVID.
“We ask everybody to have grace and show concern for each other in this kind of interesting transition,” he said.
University outlook
Like the incoming freshman class, Wohlpart said he has high expectations for this school year. The university has returned to pre-pandemic levels of in-person classes, with online options also available for students, he said.
The university saw an increase in first-year students, after an enrollment dip during the early pandemic, he said. About 1,700 freshmen are coming to CWU this year. That’s about 300 students shy of pre-pandemic numbers.
The university is pushing to bring in those students who could not make it to college due to the pandemic or other factors, Wohlpart said.
University officials reach out to build relationships with high schoolers to make the path to CWU a smooth one. But the pandemic hindered those efforts, Wohlpart said.
“There’s that big gap of time when we haven’t built those relationships,” he said. “That’ll take us a little while to build that back.”
Many of CWU’s students come from Washington’s west side, Wohlpart said. The university is looking to attract more local students and students of color.
The university is particularly interested in beefing up its student support programs for first-year students, he said. The Jump Start program allowed about 30 students to move in early and engrossed them in campus activities to ease the transition to college.
“So that we can increase the retention in the sense of belonging with all the students,” he said.
The university is looking to entwine peer mentorship programs into the first-year experience so that all new students have an older student they can go to for advice. This is especially important for the university’s first-generation students, who would not have anyone in their families to go to for advice on how to navigate college, Wohlpart said.
Now entering his second year as president, Wohlpart said he is looking forward to continuing to steward the university forward.
“Last year was a good year as we transitioned out (of remote learning), but this year, I think it’ll just continue to get brighter and brighter,” he said.