OLYMPIA — A failing grade is not an option this semester, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal reiterated in a press conference Wednesday.
Districts will have some flexibility on how to assign grades, but "pass/fail" or "no credit" grades are no longer allowed, and no student can be given an "F," Reykdal said.
The new guidance, released to school districts late Tuesday night, is a response to concerns that many students don't have equitable access to materials while completing the school year remotely due to state-mandated school closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's a lot of concern that statewide grading policy needed more input from the superintendent," said Reykdal, who said he's received "an incredible volume of response" about the uneven progress of education since schools closed on March 17.
In response, Reykdal said his office is taking a measured approach that still allows districts "some flexibility" in deciding how to assign grades, from A down to a B, C or D.
Even before Reykdal's announcement, Seattle Public Schools voted to allow only two options for its 92,000 students: an A or an incomplete.
That falls within the new state guidelines, Reykdal said.
Spokane Public Schools, on the other hand, apparently will have to change some of its recently adopted guidelines, which allowed seniors a pass/fail option for all classes.
But Adam Swinyard, associate superintendent for the district, said Wednesday the district believes that "our plan aligns conceptually with the guidance from OSPI on grading."
"We are working with them to clarify several details in their communication regarding the specific allowable grades," Swinyard said. "Our understanding is some pass/fail grading may still be allowable."
According to the state, students unable to equitably assess distance learning will receive an incomplete and the chance to catch up in summer school, through additional courses or with independent or online study.
"We really want to balance this idea that students will continue to have the opportunity to earn a grade or improve their grade with the fact that it's really state law that gives teachers the ability to evaluate student learning against standards," Reykdal said.
"School districts ultimately need to decide their grading policy within the framework we've created.
"Nothing about this is perfect," added Reykdal, who said his office also weighed concerns over how out-of-state universities and postgraduate programs would consider grades received during the pandemic.
Ultimately, Reykdal said he was motivated first by a consideration to "do no harm" to students' transcripts.
"This means they can't move backward," Reykdal said.
For students in kindergarten through eighth grade, he said they will be "challenged to demonstrate effort and success in learning standards established by their teachers."
All students will advance to the next grade level unless mutually agreed upon by teachers and parents that repeating a grade may be in the student's best interest.
"In this global crisis, teachers are overwhelmed, parents and guardians are overwhelmed, and many of our students are overwhelmed," Reykdal said in a statement Tuesday night. "Getting through all the chapters and all the assignments is not our priority right now.
"Together, we have eight weeks to ensure that all our students have the most essential building blocks in place to achieve success in their next class, their next grade, and in their next pursuit."