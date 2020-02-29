WENATCHEE — Students and teachers from across North Central Washington are invited to share their science, technology, engineering and math projects with the community as part of the NCW Tech & STEM Showcase in May.
Two events are planned, one at the Quincy Public Market from 4 to 7 p.m. May 15 and the other from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16 at Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market. Both are hosted by GWATA and the Apple STEM Network, designed as a way to highlight presenters, projects and innovations from all age ranges and abilities.
Students and educators from any K-12 school in North Central Washington are encouraged to apply to exhibit at one or both events. Participation is free.
Applications are available at wwrld.us/2IhtZQN.
Previous presentations have included Quincy Junior High Drone/UAV Club, Sterling Middle School Robotics, Soap Lake TEALS Computer Science Class and virtual reality and 3D printing by WestSide and Wenatchee high schools.
The event is free and open to the community to attend.