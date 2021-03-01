OMAK — The women’s suffrage movement and women’s place in politics and civic engagement is the topic of a virtual panel discussion at 1 p.m. Thursday organized by the Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College Omak.
The panel, featuring a mix of current and former WVC faculty members, will focus on women’s suffrage as it is portrayed in the Living Voices film “Hear My Voice,” which explores the successful 72-year struggle of women to earn the right to vote in the U.S. The fight is one of the most underappreciated civil rights movements in history, which used nonviolent protest before it was a thing.
The panelists include:
- Joara Minharo, political science faculty
- Shannon Rodman, history faculty
- Carli Schiffner, former WVC vice president of instruction, now the state Board of Community and Technical Colleges deputy executive director of education.
The panel will be moderated by Belinda Raub-Brown, president of the student group.
The film will not be screened as part of the discussion, but those who register for the webinar will get a link to watch it on Vimeo before the panel. To register, go to wwrld.us/2MrqpsK.