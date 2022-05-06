WENATCHEE — With Apple Blossom in full swing and temperatures climbing into the 60s next week, winter may seem like a distant memory. But students in the Wenatchee Valley will have to wait just a little longer for summer.
The last day for instruction in Wenatchee will now be Monday, June 13, assuming Mother Nature doesn’t have one last trick up her sleeve. The date change comes after the district submitted requests to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to waive three school days lost due to snow this school year.
OSPI approved a request by the district to waive the two days missed after a record-breaking storm in January brought Wenatchee nearly two feet of snow in 24 hours.
OSPI was not as generous with a request to waive the day Wenatchee missed April 14 when a late season storm brought the Wenatchee area 8-16 inches of snow.
Wenatchee filed another waiver request for Columbia Elementary School, which canceled class on Jan. 3 when a lack of heat in the building caused temperatures inside the building to drop as low as 45 degrees.
Eastmont made up for two lost days of instruction time from the January storm on Feb. 7 and 18, on two previously scheduled off days. The April 14 storm did not impact classes in Eastmont.
