Children in Lewis and Clark Elementary School's summer program ask questions about Mamford, a dog brought by teacher Kim Rumley-Wells, for their study unit on Greenland. The class was learning how Mamford's breed has adapted to cold climate.
Children in Lewis and Clark Elementary School's summer program ask questions about Mamford, a dog brought by teacher Kim Rumley-Wells, for their study unit on Greenland. The class was learning how Mamford's breed has adapted to cold climate.
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts provided another summer of programming to help keep students caught up or ahead in their education.
Representatives from each district said the time is beneficial, especially after learning setbacks during COVID.
“It just provides some consistency for our kids during the summer months,” said Diana Haglund, communications director of Wenatchee schools.
Haglund said there was a slight increase in enrollment in the program this summer, with 575 registered, but it’s on par with where they were last year. She said before COVID-19, around 300 students would typically enroll.
The Wenatchee summer program started the last week of June and caters to all K-5 students. Haglund said before COVID-19, the program was only for migrant bilingual students or students from low income families, but last year state funding allowed for anyone in the grade bracket to enroll.
Haglund said the six-week program includes field trips into the community, like the airport. She said the half-days are run so “it doesn’t feel like a normal school day, but it’s still very traditional.”
“It is all subjects so it’s interdisciplinary in its approach,” Haglund said. “They do it in a fun, creative way. There’s always a theme.”
This year the theme is cruise ship. Haglund said everything is “all about water and the places you can travel on a ship.”
Haglund said the district doesn’t know yet if the all-inclusive programming will continue, but she does suspect it will roll back to how it was pre-COVID.
The Wenatchee summer school program will run until July 28.
Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Matthew Charlton said the district’s various summer school programs had staggered starts at the end of school, and ended July 18. He said the programs are open to all students, and they go to whichever program will best help them.
“We both invite and then open up the opportunity to attend,” Charlton said. “So if kids have been struggling, we’ll invite them to different sessions.”
Charlton said the Learning Assistance Program (LAP) funds provide programming for K-5 and junior high school students in need of reading and math assistance. It also funds the high school credit retrieval program for juniors and seniors.
Grades K-5 also has a migrant program funded by the state. Charlton said those students have the option to go to either option. The migrant program focuses mainly on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).
Charlton said the number of students enrolled was a little less than they anticipated, at around 475. He said this could be because many older students have part-time jobs, so they don’t have time.
“We do the best we can to get them here,” he said.
Charlton said he appreciates the teachers and staff who give their summers to help. He said there are around 30 faculty working, and while some are substitutes, the majority are “veteran teachers that want to help.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone