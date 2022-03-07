MANSFIELD — David Perkins, principal of Wenatchee's Sunnyslope Elementary School, is one of two finalists for the superintendent position in Mansfield. Bruce Todd, athletic director, teacher and coach in Odessa, is the other finalist.
Perkins has served in his current position for seven years and previously served as assistant principal at Wenatchee High School for a year. He will complete his superintendent credential at Washington State University this spring, according to a press release.
Todd has worked for the Odessa School District for 25 years. He earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Washington University and a master's from Heritage College.
Both Perkins and Todd will meet staff and interview with the Mansfield School Board this afternoon. The pair will participate in a joint community forum this evening.
The Mansfield School District consists of one building that houses roughly 85 students from kindergarten through grade 12, according to the district’s website. Current Superintendent Mike Messenger will retire at the end of the year. Messenger has served in the role since 2017.
