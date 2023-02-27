WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is familiar to superintendent candidate Kory Kalahar. A third-generation resident, he has 24 years in the district, including his current role as assistant executive director of learning and teaching.
"We have some challenges, folks. We do" Kalahar said at a superintendent candidate forum Monday night. "The great thing about challenges is that there's always a light at the end of the tunnel."
Those challenges, according to Kalahar, in his first year include the budget, bond and levy planning and the ongoing implementation of the district's strategic plan.
"I am uniquely qualified not just because of my experience and time in WSD, but because of the transformational leadership that I have led," he wrote in a superintendent transition plan distributed at the forum.
The third and final candidate to visit in the past week, Kalahar cited his ability to bring stability and a "smooth transition." He frequently cited his work as the principal of WestSide High School and the creation and implementation of the district's strategic plan, which centers around six major student outcomes.
Kalahar said the pending budget cuts in Wenatchee are a "huge concern moving forward."
"I see that right now, with those big decisions that are in front of us, that there's no time like the present to have someone who knows the district thoroughly, inside and out, and has been part of the community his entire life, and is not going anywhere any time soon," Kalahar said during the forum.
When making decisions, Kalahar said collaboration and "stakeholder decision-making" would be key.
"How do we intentionally look at each decision that we make and we think of our stakeholders and the impact that it's going to have?" Kalahar said.
Kalahar said trust is important. For students, that means, they "have to authentically know that you care about them and that you care about their wellbeing." For staff, "they need to know who you are and what your work ethic is, and what you bring to the table." Kalahar said community trust is essential.
According to Kalahar's transition plan, a levy and bond campaign would need to be investigated in the upcoming spring, and "committees will need to be built and stakeholders included in the work during the 23/24 school year."
Kalahar said as a leader he uses positivity, optimism and hope as a guiding compass.
"I know that I've mentioned that before, but it's really how I guide myself," he said.
As a superintendent, Kalahar said he wouldn't take on the new position with an agenda.
"I have vision, and I have a goal, and that strategic plan is leading me there," Kalahar said, "but there's nothing that I want to just come in and say 'we need to change this right now' because change is upon us folks. It is going to happen to us regardless of whether our superintendent comes in with an agenda to change things."
The glossy print transition booklet distributed by Kalahar includes a timeline for his first six months, the district's challenges and transition plan commitments. The transition plan includes finishing strong through the end of the school year before using the summer break to "listen and learn."
Throughout the forum, Kalahar said he is uniquely interested in Wenatchee's superintendent position.
"As the new superintendent of the Wenatchee School District, I plan to leverage my knowledge of the district and our community to move the school district closer to goals as outlined in the 2022 Strategic Plan at a pace that solidifies the foundation of the work, but is not slowed by new leadership," the second page reads in part.
Nicolas Wade and Tavis Peterson visited the district for interviews and a tour last week. The new superintendent would take over for Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle, and their first day in the district will be July 1.
The board will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. The board will hold a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday when they will likely select a budget scenario.
