WENATCHEE — After a whirlwind, 11-hour day in the Wenatchee School District on Tuesday, superintendent finalist Nicolas Wade said there were two recurring comments about the district's challenges: the budget and trust.
"People are looking for someone that's going to be consistent," Wade said, "and for the lack of a better phrase, walk the talk, as well."
Wade's chance to show the community he can walk the talk came during a tour that took him throughout the district campus, including a public forum in the evening.
"It's very comforting and welcoming, and you know, I very much enjoyed it," Wade said at the forum. "It's one of those things, that especially going around in the community and experiencing everything tonight, it's one of those things that's very much comparable to personal and professional experiences that I've had."
Wade said a "guiding principle" should be what's best for students.
Wade has 15 years of educational experience, including time as a high school English teacher. He previously served as the superintendent for a total of five years in two school districts —Elmwood Park in Illinois and Lexington School District Two in South Carolina.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Wade resigned from Elmwood Park to accept a position closer to family in Lexington. According to the Post and Courier, after two years in Lexington, Wade resigned and reached a $240,000 settlement payment. The settlement requires Lexington board members and Wade not to make any claims against each other.
The district's search consultant previously told the board that “stability of leadership" was a desired trait among community groups. After the forum, Wade said in an interview that he enjoyed his time in South Carolina, and also cited a high turnover rate among superintendents in the area.
"I don't look at it as a negative," he said.
Wade made multiple references to his family during the forum and said he could envision his elementary-aged children growing up in the community.
Afterward, he said it was one of his "selfish goals" to serve as a superintendent in a community where he could award his children their high school diplomas.
"We really look at this as a wonderful place, first and foremost, for the Wade unit," he said during the forum. "We feel that it could be something that can be, something that really speaks to how what we look for in terms of outdoors opportunities and really just being involved in the community at large."
Wade's visit came the week after the district announced tentative plans to cut around 75 positions and a week before the board formally selects a plan. In an interview, Wade said through conversations with staff, they feel "anxiety about where all of this is going to lead to."
In response to a broad question during the forum about "alternative programs," Wade said he's always gauged community interest in the different programs a district offers.
Wade said in Elmwood Park the district was able to "successfully withdraw" from the "special education cooperative and become completely autonomous because it wasn't providing the necessary supports and services."
The tour and discussions took Wade to see several school buildings, where the possibility of a future bond was also brought up. Wade said in an interview he has experience passing successful school referendums, and without reviewing a report of the district's building conditions, "I can understand why many people feel that it's important."
Two more candidates will interview for the position: Tavis Peterson on Thursday and Kory Kalahar on Monday. Following each superintendent forum, the board will convene an hour-long executive session.
The board is expected to decide during the week of Feb. 27. They will hold their regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 28, when they will likely select one of three budget scenarios.
