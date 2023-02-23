WENATCHEE — While considering the Wenatchee School District superintendent position, Tavis Peterson used three filters to gauge whether it was the right job.

"I looked at the community, I looked at the district, I looked at the fit, and I submitted my application," Peterson said. "And here we are."

Superintendent finalist │ Nicolas Wade wants to 'walk the talk' in Wenatchee
Peterson

Tavis Peterson


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?