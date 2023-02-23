In the forum, he spoke highly of the district's recently-enacted strategic plan and the equity review completed last year.
"You guys have a very polished strategic plan. Not every district has that in place," Peterson said.
He also discussed the potential for future capital projects. Peterson said in an interview afterward his district is in the process of potentially preparing a bond initiative, though he would want to get a closer look at Wenatchee's facilities.
"I do hear that the Wenatchee High School needs attention, to the level of which I'm not sure. So that would be something that I think we would want to take a closer look at quickly," he said during the forum. "And it might be part of a larger capital projects discussion versus just one school, but I'm not sure yet."
The child of a military family, Peterson settled in Yakima in his young adulthood. The current assistant superintendent of the Wapato School District, he has assisted with "student discipline, student safety and implementation of district-wide systems like PBIS."
Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is a framework schools and districts use to improve student success and behavior.
Currently, he works as the assistant superintendent of human resources, though he continues to serve as the district liaison with the Yakama Nation.
If selected as superintendent, Peterson's first year in Wenatchee would be the second year of a two-year plan to cut up to 80 positions from the district.
"I do know there are some budget concerns, and we need to have those addressed," Peterson said. "I've researched kind of the standing of where we are, I've watched the board meetings online. I know there's going to be some action taken pretty soon to select a moment in time."
Peterson said in an interview he'd lean on natural attrition when possible.
"I think as best we can, we'd want to protect positions," he said in an interview.
Throughout the forum, Peterson spoke about a general need for trust between the community and the district.
"I want people to know the work that I plan on doing because after they see me leading that work, that will lead to trust," Peterson said. "Oh, that's what he said he was going to do. Now, we see him doing it with high levels of transparency and integrity."
Peterson also spoke about the need for data when discussing program effectiveness and student performance.
"One of the things you'll hear from me frequently is 'we'll let data tell the story,'" he said. "I don't know if data always tells the whole story, so we certainly want stakeholder input. We want to learn the historical relevance of the topics we're discussing. But, we'll rely heavily on data."
Peterson's day in the district Thursday included student-guided tours and a chance to speak with staff in the district. Throughout those stops, Peterson said he "saw a lot of common ground amongst the stakeholders I met."
After Nicolas Wade's visit on Tuesday and Peterson's visit Thursday, Kory Kalahar will conclude the interviews on Monday. Following each, the board will convene an hour-long executive session for further discussion.
The board is expected to decide next week and will hold a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, when they will likely select one of three budget scenarios.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone